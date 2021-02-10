Indiana won’t expand vaccine eligibility this week as it analyzes inventory

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday it will keep the current vaccine eligibility at 65 and older this week while the state analyzes the existing and projected inventory.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box made the announcement during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus response briefing. Dr Box said that since vaccinations began in December through the end of February, nearly 1.4 million appointments have been scheduled:

57% of Hoosiers age 80 and up

64% of Hoosiers age 70 and up

55% of Hoosiers age 65-69

6% of healthcare workers and first responders

In addition, 81,000 doses have been administered to residents and staff in long-term care facilities, Dr. Box said.

“We are currently receiving about 100,000 doses of vaccine each week,” Dr. Box said. “Because supplies remain limited, we will keep our current eligibility at 65 and older this week so that we can fully analyze the number of second-dose appointments against our existing and our projected inventory.”

Dr. Box added that the state’s goal is to ensure that all second doses are covered before expanding the eligibility age groups.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, said that the next eligible age group will be Hoosiers age 60-65 which includes approximately 432,000 people. There has been no date released on when the eligibility would expand to include Hoosiers age 60-65.

“Vaccinating Hoosiers age 60 and older targets a population that accounts for 93% of the deaths in Indiana,” Dr. Weaver said.

When vaccine is available, Indiana will expand eligibility to Hoosiers age 50 and older as well as residents who meet criteria for five specific co-morbidities known to be more likely to lead to hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

“I want to remind Hoosiers that our original vaccination plan had outlined that after vaccinating Plan 1A, which was our healthcare workers and first responders, that we would vaccinate individuals who are at particular risk of severe illness or death associated with COVID-19 disease based on the latest evidence based criteria,” Dr. Weaver said. “And that is what we are doing.”

After reviewing risks based on age and the CDC’s list of conditions that lead to an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, the state has release the following list of Hoosiers who will become eligible due to specific medical conditions:

Active dialysis patients

Down Syndrome

Post-solid organ transplant recipients

Sickle cell disease patients

People who are actively in treatment for cancer now or in the past three months

People with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers; lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma

The state said they are hopeful to receive more vaccine doses in the near future.

“We have come a long way since our first vaccines arrived in December, and we still have a long way to go before we can say with confidence that the worst of this pandemic is behind us,” Dr. Weaver said. “Please continue to be patient and know that we are expanding vaccine eligibility as quickly as our supplies permit.”