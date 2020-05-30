Indiana won’t change mail-in ballot deadline despite worries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top election official has rejected a request for extending the deadline for returning mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election despite worries that thousands of them could arrive late and go uncounted.

Some voters scattered around the state have complained about not receiving mail-in ballots as voting by mail was encouraged to lessen possible coronavirus exposure at polling sites.

The Marion County clerk asked state officials to extend the deadline that requires mail-in ballots to arrive at county election offices by noon Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Friday the deadline is needed for election security.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.