Indiana woman’s trial for 3 bus stop deaths goes to jury

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a 24-year-old Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

WRTV-TV reports that closing arguments concluded Friday afternoon.

Shepherd told authorities that she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. Prosecutors say Shepherd drove past a school bus stop arm near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, who was 11 at the time, was also struck and seriously injured. He survived.

