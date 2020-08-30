Indiana woman sues distributor of recalled hand sanitizer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer alleging her children had severe side effects.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties. The lawsuit names 4e Brands North America, a Texas distributor of Blumen hand sanitizer, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found contains toxic methanol.

The company issued a voluntary recall in July. The lawsuit seeks class action status.

The company didn’t return a message Sunday seeking comment.

Indiana health officials on Sunday reported 880 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

