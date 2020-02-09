Closings and Delays
Elkhart woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man

Indiana

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the fatal 2018 shooting of a man whose body was dumped in a wooded area.

Fifty-two-year-old Cindy Goodwin of Elkhart pleaded guilty Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court to one count of murder in the slaying of 50-year-old Johnny Mullins.

Goodwin admitted during Thursday’s hearing that she killed Mullins on April 1, 2018. His body was found in a wooded area near the apartment complex where Goodwin lived.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 26. Her plea agreement calls a sentence of 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation. 

