Indiana woman gets 3 years for stealing $540K from employer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than a half million dollars from a small business.

Fifty-one-year-old Kenya Dake was sentenced Thursday to a 37-month prison term.

The Indianapolis Star reports that an investigation found that Dake funneled nearly $540,000 in company funds to herself while working as the controller and office manager for a small local consulting firm.

By the time the scheme was discovered last year she had used much of the money for multiple trips to Aruba, to buy a sport-utility vehicle and jewelry, and pay for various personal expenses.

