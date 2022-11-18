LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died two weeks after being found on fire.

The department said officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Ferry Street around 7:30 a.m. on October 30 to help a woman who was on fire. The woman, later identified as 60-year-old Julie Myers was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, November 16, the department said Myers died from injuries related to the fire.

Detectives are investigating to figure out what happened to Myers. They are asking anyone who knows anything of Myers’ whereabouts between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on October 30 to call them at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.