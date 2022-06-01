KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says an 80-year-old woman found dead along with her dog in a ditch days after she went missing from her north-central Indiana home had died from drowning.

Howard County’s coroner says no foul play is suspected in Betty Stroup’s death, but a final ruling is pending toxicology results.

The Kokomo Tribune reports an autopsy indicated the Kokomo woman died by drowning.

Stroup, who had advanced dementia, disappeared from her residence on May 26, prompting a Silver Alert, numerous tips and several community-wide searches.

Police say she and her dog were found dead Sunday evening in a ditch less than a mile from Stroup’s residence.