HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do, and that is no exception for the winter. Despite the long nights and short days, there are plenty of ways to still have fun.
Indiana’s winter activities can be just as fun as the other three seasons. If one is looking for winter activities to pass time, visitindiana.com has you covered. Below are just a few destinations for fun with the cold and snow.
Ice Skating
- Central Park Plaza Ice Rink – Valparaiso
- Riverside Skating Center – West Lafayette
- Howard Park Ice Trail and Pond – South Bend
Skiing, Snowboarding and Tubing
- Paoli Peaks
- Perfect North Slopes – Lawrenceburg
- Cross Country Skiing – Indiana Dunes National Park
Sledding
- Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park – Midwest’s only refrigerated toboggan run
- Fort Harrison State Park – Indianapolis
- Indiana Dunes State Park – Chesterton
- Arctic Blast Tubing Park – Paoli
- Koteewi Run – Noblesville
Snowmobiling
- Buffalo Run Snowmobile Trail – St. Joseph County
- Miami Snowmobile Trail – Elkhart County