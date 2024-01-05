HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do, and that is no exception for the winter. Despite the long nights and short days, there are plenty of ways to still have fun.

Indiana’s winter activities can be just as fun as the other three seasons. If one is looking for winter activities to pass time, visitindiana.com has you covered. Below are just a few destinations for fun with the cold and snow.

Ice Skating

Central Park Plaza Ice Rink – Valparaiso

Riverside Skating Center – West Lafayette

Howard Park Ice Trail and Pond – South Bend

Skiing, Snowboarding and Tubing

Paoli Peaks

Perfect North Slopes – Lawrenceburg

Cross Country Skiing – Indiana Dunes National Park

Sledding

Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park – Midwest’s only refrigerated toboggan run

Fort Harrison State Park – Indianapolis

Indiana Dunes State Park – Chesterton

Arctic Blast Tubing Park – Paoli

Koteewi Run – Noblesville

Snowmobiling