Indiana will start accepting state tax returns on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday.

The department encourages taxpayers not to file their state tax returns before Monday or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. The agency says that trying to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive.

The department also encourages taxpayers to use electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of processing returns and refunds.