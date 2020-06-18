Indiana wildlife center barred from taking in new animals

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled that an embattled wildlife center in southern Indiana, that’s being sued by the state for allegedly abusing exotic animals, cannot take in new animals while that lawsuit is pending.

Tuesday’s decision by a Marion County judge approved a temporary restraining order Indiana’s attorney general’s office had sought against Wildlife in Need and its operator, Timothy Star. The News and Tribune reports the judge wrote that “immediate and irreparable injury will occur to animals” if Stark or the center take in additional animals. Indiana sued the Charlestown business in February, alleging that it has a history of abusing and neglecting animals.