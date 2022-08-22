MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Wesleyan University – National & Global (IWU N&G) announced the launch of the university’s 100% online doctoral degree in education with a major in Educational Leadership.

The degree will prepare graduates for a role in teaching and administration for students of all ages, educational policy, training in businesses, consulting or action research.

The degree can be completed online with no on-site residency or travel requirements.

“This program offers a unique approach to education by incorporating multicultural responsiveness, global awareness and biblical perspectives in each course,” said Amie Anderson, dean of the School of Educational Leadership at IWU N&G.

IWU N&G launched the program in part to meet the high demand for qualified educational leaders.

Students can complete their doctorate in just over three years through the program. Students will learn to apply various leadership models in educational environments and conduct high-quality research within their chosen field.

“There are many states where a biblically based doctorate in education isn’t available, and we’re excited to offer an opportunity for people in those states to pursue this degree through a fully online program,” Anderson said.