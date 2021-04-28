Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The counties near Indiana’s border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana’s rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks.

The State Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan, including Steuben and LaGrange counties, with orange risk — the second highest of the four ratings.

Indiana’s county metrics map is shown as of April 26, 2021.

DeKalb and Whitley counties are also orange in the state’s latest map.