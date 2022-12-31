EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported.

Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle the blaze, WEHT-TV reported.

Several walls in the warehouse collaspsed, WEHT reported.

The warehouse primarily stores shingles, WEHT said.

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen via satellite imagery, the National Weather Service in Louiville, Kentucky said in a tweet.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was in the warehouse when the fire started.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office sent a representative at the scene.

Firefighters were spraying down a house to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.

Power in the area has been shut down by CenterPoint Energy.