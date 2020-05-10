Indiana voters shifting to mail-in ballots for primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many of Indiana’s voters have shifted over the past decade to casting ballots days or weeks ahead of Election Day rather than standing in line at their neighborhood polling site on that day.
The coronavirus outbreak is causing what could become an even bigger shift toward mail-in ballots for Indiana’s upcoming primary election that’s been delayed until June 2. Election officials and state political leaders are encouraging mail-in voting as a way to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure.
More than 200,000 Indiana voters have so far requested mail-in ballots.
