Indiana voters can now request absentee ballot online

INDIANAPOLIS (April 28, 2020) — The portal at www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email, or fax. Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced this change as part of ongoing efforts by her office and the Indiana Election Division to make it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 Primary Election.

“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” said Secretary Lawson.

Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot for the June 2 Primary. To vote absentee-by-mail, voters who qualify must complete an absentee-by-mail application. These are available online at www.IndianaVoters.com. Voters may also submit their request by mail, email or fax. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21, 2020.

After an application has been received, the voter will be mailed a Primary Election ballot. The voter must then complete the ballot, and return it to the county election board by 12:00 p.m. (local time) on Election Day, June 2, 2020.