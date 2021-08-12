Indiana virus spread surges while many remain unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging, as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 43 counties were in Indiana’s second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus, up from 29 counties a week earlier.

The number of counties in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread, jumped to eight this week. Forty counties are listed in the moderate-risk yellow category.

Eastern Indiana’s Randolph County is the only one at low risk.