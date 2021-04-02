Indiana virus hospitalizations, cases continuing slight rise

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases are continuing to see slight increases after reaching recent lows in mid-March.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Health show a seven-day average of 988 new infections as of Thursday, up from an average of about 750 two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations were at 697, after falling below 600 for several days in mid-March.

The increases come as Indiana prepares to lift the statewide mask mandate next week.

But both figures are down more than 80% from December peaks.

Indiana’s average daily COVID-19 deaths have dropped from more than 100 a day to fewer than 10 a day since then.