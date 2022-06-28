Indianapolis, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana will join over half of U.S. states by implementing a vape tax on July 1.

The tax was originally set to add 25% to the wholesale price on all e-cigarette cartridges and 15% to all additional vaping products, but Senate Bill 382 lowered this rate before it was even put into effect to ensure that it was the same across the board. The new tax rate will be an added 15% of the wholesale price on all e-cigarette cartridges and vaping products. This tax is additional to sales tax, which is 7% in the state of Indiana.

Currently, there are 30 other states with a statewide vape tax.