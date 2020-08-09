Indiana utility faces $1.1M fine over safety violations

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana utility is facing a $1.1 million fine after state regulators cited it for natural gas pipeline safety violations and specified that the company cannot pass that cost onto its ratepayers.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission cited the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. for failing to locate or mark pipelines within two days, as is required before gas line excavations.

The commission said the violations dating to 2018 posed a public safety threat from possible natural gas explosions.

The commission says the $1.1 million fine against the Merrillville, Indiana-based utility is the largest in state history.

