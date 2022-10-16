INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young debated his Democratic and Libertarian challengers in a one-hour broadcast Sunday night.

Organized by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission, the event featured Young and two other U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, and Libertarian James Sceniak.

The debate began with a discussion on inflation and what needs to be done to slow it down. Sen. Young was critical of the Biden administration and Democrats and said he believes the solution comes down to reducing government spending.

“The plan is quite simple: We need to stop spending trillions of dollars we don’t have on things we don’t need,” Young said.

But McDermott and Sceniak blamed Young for contributing to the nation’s inflation.

“Like the incumbent said, spending is an issue,” Sceniak said. “But unlike the incumbent, I don’t just disagree with spending when it’s the other side.”

“He talks about the CHIPS Act, which is another spending bill which he worked side-by-side with Joe Biden to help pass,” McDermott said. “It’s inflationary. It adds to our nation’s debt.”

Several times throughout the evening, McDermott criticized the incumbent Senator’s record in Congress, including Young’s confirmation of former President Trump’s three nominees for Supreme Court, who later voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. When asked what federal legislation on abortion he would support, McDermott said he is in favor of the access and limitations under Roe.

“Roe versus Wade worked for my entire life,” McDermott said. “For five decades it was the precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court that women have the right to privacy, including the right to have an abortion.”

Sceniak argued measures like increased contraception access are more effective at preventing abortions than any government ban.

Young said he believes it should be left to the states but didn’t take a position during the debate on where he personally stands on the abortion issue.

“The people of Indiana and 49 other states are in the process, consistent with our values and ideas, of trying to get this right,” Young said.

“I do accept exceptions, and I’ll accept whatever the people of Indiana decide,” Young added.

When taking questions from reporters after the debate, Sen. Young clarified that he is not in favor of any federal restrictions on abortion, including the 15-week ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

A full debate breakdown can be found below.

The live-stream broadcast came courtesy of the commission.