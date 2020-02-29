Indiana University suspends travel to four countries due to coronavirus threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University is suspending travel for faculty, staff, and employees to four countries due to the threat of coronavirus.
On Saturday, the university added Italy to its list.
“Given the CDC’s action raising Italy to a level 3 travel advisory, Italy is now among the list of countries where we are suspending travel for IU faculty, staff, and employees,” spokesperson Chuck Carney said in an email.
The addition means that all travel both personally-scheduled and IU sanctioned is suspended to Italy, China, South Korea, and Iran.
IU said it will grant exceptions for humanitarian reasons to those traveling to these countries to assist with pandemic response.
Below are IU’s instructions for quarantine after returning to the U.S. from abroad:
- Anyone traveling to a CDC designated level 2 or 3 country will be required to self-quarantine off-campus for a period of 14-days before returning to Indiana University.
- If you are returning from a country which has a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19, please complete the secure IU Traveler Information Form before your return. Our public health team will get in touch with you directly for further guidance.
- If you are returning from a country which has no confirmed cases of the virus, there is nothing additional you need to do at this time. If you have questions about your travel or specific situation, please email AVPpsia@iu.edu.