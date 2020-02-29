Indiana University suspends travel to four countries due to coronavirus threat

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University is suspending travel for faculty, staff, and employees to four countries due to the threat of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the university added Italy to its list.

“Given the CDC’s action raising Italy to a level 3 travel advisory, Italy is now among the list of countries where we are suspending travel for IU faculty, staff, and employees,” spokesperson Chuck Carney said in an email.

The addition means that all travel both personally-scheduled and IU sanctioned is suspended to Italy, China, South Korea, and Iran.

IU said it will grant exceptions for humanitarian reasons to those traveling to these countries to assist with pandemic response.

Below are IU’s instructions for quarantine after returning to the U.S. from abroad: