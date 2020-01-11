Indiana University set to commemorate 200th anniversary

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials plan to toast the school’s bicentennial later this month with the dedication of a new supercomputer, the inaugural chiming of a rare collection of bells and a speech by Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

The Herald Times reports the Day of Commemoration events are scheduled for Jan. 20.

It represents the 200th anniversary of Indiana Gov. Jonathan Jennings’ signing of a bill that led to the school’s 1820 founding.

All three events are part of a day-long slate of activities to mark the date, including the unveiling of a giant ground sloth’s skeleton replica once housed on the Bloomington campus.

