Indiana University giving students option on vaccine proof

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University is giving students and employees an option to avoid providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, changing a policy that had drawn protests from many state officials.

Related Content Indiana governor says he won’t block IU vaccine requirement

IU announced Tuesday that students and employees would be able to attest to their vaccination without having to provide documentation of having received the shots as was required under the previous policy announced May 21.

IU President Michael McRobbie said the vaccine requirement “will make a ‘return to normal’ a reality for the fall semester.”