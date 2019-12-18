Indiana University fraternity suspended after assault claim

(AP) — Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Indiana University has been suspended while it is under investigation for physical assault and alleged discriminatory remarks.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the assault was against members of Alpha Epsilon Pi, an international Jewish fraternity.

The school said in a statement that it “condemns bias or violence in any for and will hold individuals and organizations accountable.”

University police are still investigating along with the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office and federal partners.