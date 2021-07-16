Indiana unemployment remains steady at 4.1%

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reports that Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.1 %f or June, and the national rate is 5.9%.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force, the DWD said.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 4,148 over the previous month. The department said this was a result of an increase of 3,014 unemployed residents and an increase of 1,134 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.35 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6%.

Graphs courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Employment by Sector:

The DWD reports that private sector employment has increased by 123,500 over the year and increased by 8,900 over the previous month. The monthly increase is primarily due to gains in the Leisure and Hospitality (8,300) and the Manufacturing (4,400) sectors. Gains were offset by losses in the Professional and Business Services (-2,900) and the Construction (-1,900) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,628,600, which is 111,900 below the December 2019 peak.

Midwest Unemployment Rate:

Graph courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Editor’s Notes:

Data are sourced from June Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

June employment data for Indiana Counties, Cities and MSAs will be available Monday, July 19, 2021, at noon (Eastern) pending U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics validation.