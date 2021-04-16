Indiana U names Kennesaw State’s Whitten next president

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana University trustees have selected as the school’s next president Pamela Whitten, currently the president of Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Trustees chair Michael Mirro said Friday that Whitten was appointed following an extensive search.

She will become IU’s first female president.

Current IU President Michael McRobbie announced in August he would retire when his term ends June 30.

Whitten became Kennesaw State’s president in July 2018.

From 2014 to 2018, she served as a senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Georgia.