Indiana tweaks contact tracing system, asks COVID-positive individuals to notify close contacts

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health’s overwhelmed coronavirus contact tracers will now only contact COVID-19-positive patients, and rely on those patients to alert close contacts about the threat.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the change during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

Box said contact tracers will now notify individuals about positive cases and offer guidance about isolation and available resources. They will then “strongly encourage” the individuals to notify any close contacts – individuals they were within 15 feet of for at least 15 minutes over the course of a day.

The health department will also shorten the interview process for COVID-positive individuals, and no longer ask for a detailed list of systems.

Previously, contact tracers with the state would call the positive person and then ask where they went and who they were around. Then, they would call close contacts.

Box said the changes were necessary because cases are surging across the state and the process was becoming too intensive.

“These changes will speed up the process and help ensure that people who have been exposed can take immediate steps to prevent further spread of disease,” Box said.

The health department has instituted the changes Tuesday. Box said on the first day, the health department saw a 64 percent rise in the number of outgoing calls, hang-ups were cut in half, the time spent on hold dropped, and the number of voicemails left fell by 70 percent.

As of Wednesday, Indiana reported 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, with 91 newly reported deaths tied to the virus. All told, 5,688 Hoosiers have died of the coronavirus, with 350,970 total cases.