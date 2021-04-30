Indiana trooper sued over fatal shooting during traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The sister of a Black man fatally shot last year by an Indiana state trooper has sued, alleging that he used excessive force.

Authorities have said the shooting occurred during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop.

The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday, names as defendants Trooper Clay Boley and “as-yet unidentified officers from the Indiana State Police.” Boley fatally shot 27-year-old Malcolm Williams in Jeffersonville in April 2020. The News and Tribune reports the suit lists Williams’ sister as the personal administrator for his estate.

It seeks a jury trial and a judgment that includes unspecified damages.