Indiana tops 500,000 job losses since virus shutdowns began

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal officials say more than half a million people in Indiana have applied for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks as job losses mount across the country under ongoing coronavirus outbreak business restrictions.
Indiana had about 75,000 new jobless claims filed last week.
While that’s down from the more than 110,000 claims filed each of the three previous weeks, the state was typically receiving fewer than 3,000 new claims a week before widespread business shutdowns started in mid-March.
