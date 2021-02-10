Indiana tops 12,000 COVID-19 deaths after 3 deadliest months

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has surpassed 12,000 coronavirus-related deaths after the state’s three deadliest months during the pandemic.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday added 52 recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide total, pushing it to 12,001 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

Indiana’s rates of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have declined steeply since peaking in early December, but the state still recorded more than 1,900 coronavirus deaths during January.

That followed more than 9,000 coronavirus deaths last year that contributed to a one-year jump of 16% in statewide mortality.