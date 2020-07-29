Indiana to remain at Stage 4.5 for 1 more month

INDIANAPOLIS – (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will keep the state a half-step from fully reopening for at least another month.

Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least Aug. 27. He said local governments could impose more stringent guidelines, if they chose to.

“I want to be safe not sorry,” Holcomb said.

In Stage 4.5, restaurants are allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, and bars and nightclubs are permitted to open at 50 percent capacity. Social gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, and tourism and entertainment venues like museums and zoos are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters and bowling alley can also open at half-capacity.

It was July 1 when Holcomb pushed the state to Stage 4.5 rather than the final Stage 5 amid a rise in virus cases around the state. Stage 5 was originally planned to begin July 4.

A statewide face mask mandate went into effect Monday as health officials have raised worries about Indiana’s number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.