Indiana to place 19 naloxone vending machines around state

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says the first of 19 naloxone vending machines to be located around the state will be placed at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a drug to reverse overdoses from opioids. The vending machines are programmed to dispense free naloxone kits. Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder.

Provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Indiana reported a 32% increase in fatal overdoses during a 12-month period ending in April 2021.