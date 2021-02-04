Indiana to get $12.5M share of national opioid settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general says the state will receive more than $12.5 million as part of a multistate settlement with a consulting firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday that Indiana’s share of McKinsey & Company’s $573 million settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories will total $12,579,158.

It’s the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payout to states.

Rokita says Indiana’s piece of the settlement “will bring substantial and immediate relief to communities across the state” by addressing problems caused by opioids, including funding prevention, education and treatment efforts.