Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be automatically extending all state-issued driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations as the state enters a two-week stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Holcomb on Monday also ordered that all state government offices be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start of his order that all Hoosiers remain at home, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine until at least April 7.

Because the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ branches will be closed during that period, Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and vehicle registrations, among other steps.

