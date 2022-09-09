INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) received approval Thursday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue to providing postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy for one year.

Before April 2022, the coverage was only provided for 60 days.

“We are delighted that Hoosiers, regardless of their income, will now have access to quality health care for a full year following the birth of a child,” said FSSA Secretary Dan Rusyniak.

The postpartum coverage period is available to any individual who meets one of the following criteria:

Becomes pregnant while already enrolled in traditional Medicaid, HIP or Hoosier Healthwise

Applies and is eligible for Medicaid while pregnant

Applies for Medicaid after the child is born and was both pregnant and eligible in the month of application or one of the three months prior to the application month

Following Thursday’s approval, the extended coverage for Medicaid-eligible individuals will last through March 31, 2027.