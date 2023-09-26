MONTPELIER, Ind. (AP) — A teenager working for a tree-trimming service died in northeastern Indiana when a log rolled out of a trailer and struck him, authorities said.

Braeden Depew, 18, of Kokomo was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning on Montpelier’s west side, said Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch. He said Depew was fatally injured when a log shifted, rolled out of a dump trailer and struck him.

Crouch said Depew died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, The Star Press reported.

Montpelier police are investigating Depew’s death with the coroner’s office.

The town of Montpelier is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Fort Wayne.