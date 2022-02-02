Indiana teen sentenced to 100 years for killing 2 siblings

VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana teenager has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the suffocation deaths of his two young siblings months apart in 2017, when he was 13 years old.

A Ripley County judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for Nickalas Kedrowitz. Jurors convicted him in August on two counts of murder for the killings of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.

Both were found unresponsive at the family’s home in Osgood, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The judge ordered Kedrowitz’s case be handled in adult court despite his attorney’s arguments that the teen has untreated mental health problems.