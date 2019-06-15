Indiana teen killed in front of father selling Xbox

A 16-year-old is dead after an exchange over his Xbox ended with gunfire in Indiana.

Police say Johnny Peluyera and his father drove to a home in the city of Gary, Wednesday night. The teen was supposed to be meeting with someone who wanted to buy his video game console.

According to officials, Peluyera and his father were led to an abandoned home, while his father waited in the car, one of the men pulled out a gun on teen.

Investigators say the father told his son to leave the Xbox, but the teen took off with it. He was shot in the back while getting into the car.

“They killed my son over nothing. They didn’t even get the gaming system. They didn’t even get the Xbox so why did they have to shoot him,” says Kelly Arroyo, the victim’s mother.

The boy’s father was not injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made.