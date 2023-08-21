TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating what led to a fatal crash Saturday night in Tipton County.

Around 10 p.m., a fatal crash was reported on South Main Street near CR 300 S, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The initial investigation by ISP determined 19-year-old Harrison Schwinn of Anderson was driving a Dodge Challenger on Main Street when, for an unknown reason, the car drifted to the opposite side of the road into the path of an oncoming Volkswagen.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, 17-year-old Jaxson Schooley of Westfield, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Schwinn and the driver of the Volkswagen were airlifted to local hospitals for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

ISP noted in the release neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Several agencies responded to the crash, including ISP, the Tipton County Police Department, and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.