Indiana teen faces August competency hearing in girl’s death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana court will hear testimony next month to determine whether a 14-year-old boy accused in the strangulation death of a 6-year-old girl is competent to stand trial.

A St. Joseph County magistrate on Friday set an August competency hearing for the teen, who is charged with murder and child molestation in juvenile court in Grace Ross’ death.

The South Bend Tribune reports that at the August hearing, doctors called in by prosecutors and the teen’s attorneys are expected to testify after examining him.

Grace Ross was found dead March 12 in a wooded area in New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago.