Indiana teachers now eligible to receive COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers and other school employees can now get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana’s shot clinics across the state.

Indiana health officials said last week that the eligibility expansion effective Monday comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.

Indiana previously only allowed anyone aged 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments.

The expansion for teachers now includes educators up to grade 12, as well as other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.