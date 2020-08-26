Indiana teachers hit by pellets in training drill sue police

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A group of teachers at a northern Indiana elementary school who were struck and injured last year by plastic pellets during an active shooter training drill are suing local police, accusing them of using excessive force during what the lawsuit calls the “Execution Style Drill.”

The federal lawsuit was filed last week by eight teachers who taught at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello at the time of the January 2019 incident. It names as defendants the White County Sheriff’s Department, four deputies and the department’s current and former sheriff.

The suit claims four deputies shot at the teachers and subjected them to “verbal threats, expletives, and screaming.”

