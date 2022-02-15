INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The prospects for major Indiana tax cuts dimmed further as a leading state senator said he and other senators were focused on first paying down state debts.

The Senate tax committee stripped provisions Tuesday from a House-endorsed bill that would have potentially cut more than $1 billion a year in various business and individual income taxes.

Republican Senate leaders have said they’re worried about uncertainty in the economy and want to prioritize paying off the state’s future pension obligations.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 3% over the next four years, along with reducing several business taxes.