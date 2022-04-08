INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has urged the state Supreme Court to decide the constitutionality of increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies, arguing that the state’s residents could face great uncertainty in a time of distress.

The state’s highest court heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit that Holcomb filed last year against the Republican-dominated Legislature over a law giving legislative leaders authority to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.”

The Republican governor contends the state constitution allows only the governor to call a special legislative session.

A Marion County judge ruled last year that the Legislature can determine when it will meet.