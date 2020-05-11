Indiana Supreme Court suspends AG Curtis Hill for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will be suspended from practicing law for 30 days for violating the standards of professional conduct.

The Indiana Supreme Court released its opinion Monday, admonishing Hill for his conduct during a party in 2018 in which he’s accused of inappropriately touching several women during a party marking the end of the legislative session. Hill has denied the allegations.

Back in February a hearing officer with the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission had recommended Hill be suspended for 60 days.

Hill’s suspension begins on May 18, the court said. He will be automatically reinstated after serving the suspension.

From the court’s ruling:

For Respondent’s professional misconduct, the Court suspends Respondent from the practice of law in this state for a period of 30 days, beginning May 18, 2020. Respondent shall not undertake any new legal matters between service of this opinion and the effective date of the suspension, and Respondent shall fulfill all the duties of a suspended attorney under Admission and Discipline Rule 23(26). At the conclusion of the period of suspension, provided there are no other suspensions then in effect, Respondent shall be automatically reinstated to the practice of law, subject to the conditions of Admission and Discipline Rule 23(18)(a). The costs of this proceeding are assessed against Respondent, and the hearing officer appointed in this case is discharged with the Court’s appreciation. Indiana Supreme Court

The case has dragged on for more than two years. The party happened in March 2018. Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women during the legislative party at AJ’s Lounge in downtown Indianapolis.

Earlier this year, Hearing Officer Myra Selby called Hill’s conduct “offensive, invasive and damaging” to the women named in the complaint.

In October 2018, Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler of Fort Wayne completed his investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching by Hill and decided not to pursue prosecution.

In Monday’s ruling, the court had harsh words for how the commission and Hill conducted themselves during the case. The court wrote that the commission was “hyperbolic” in its description of Hill’s actions but said Hill and his representation devoted far too much time in their briefing to attacking the commission and questioning its integrity and motives.