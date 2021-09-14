Indiana Supreme Court establishes Eviction Task Force

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nine-member task force created by the Indiana Supreme Court will help landlords and tenants resolve their disputes and access federal rental assistance resources.

The Indiana Eviction Task Force created Monday will review the state’s eviction process and make recommendations by Jan. 17 for implementing a pre-eviction diversion program, including ways to more quickly and effectively distribute federal emergency rental assistance funds to landlords and tenants.

State data shows that since early September, Indiana’s eviction filings have risen 22% above the pre-pandemic average. Statewide, over 22,000 eviction cases have been filed in civil courts this year.