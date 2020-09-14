Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for COVID-19. The Indiana Supreme Court confirmed the development in an email to the media on Monday.

According to the email, Rush tested positive on September 13 after a family member had tested positive. Rush immediately self-isolated after learning of the family member’s positive test and has not been to the statehouse since September 1. She is currently quarantined and continues to work remotely. Her public schedule will be adjusted as necessary.

The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s Office remain open, with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community. The Judicial Branch has a COVID-19 website dedicated to providing information on the operations of trial and appellate courts.