Indiana Supreme Court asked to weigh governor’s powers suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to block Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the increased power state lawmakers gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies after conservative objections to his COVID-19 actions.

The court filings Monday come three weeks after a Marion County judge ruled against arguments from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court.

The attorney general’s office petition renews arguments that the governor’s lawsuit shouldn’t be allowed to proceed now because the Legislature technically is still in session despite concluding its regular business for the year in April.