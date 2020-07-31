Indiana students begin in-person returns to schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of students in Indiana are already heading back to school, with many returning in-person.

Avon Community Schools in Central Indiana was one of the first districts in the state to restart in-person fall classes Wednesday. Spokesperson Stacey Forcey-Moore said the district just west of Indianapolis saw 85% of its nearly 10,000 students return to school buildings. In southern Indiana, Greater Clark County Schools expects around two-thirds of its students to return in-person.

Many parents say they’re comfortable going back to brick-and-mortar learning amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but others, opting to stay virtual, say they’re holding back while new health protocols are put to the test inside schools.

